    U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior NCO, Soldier ruck it out during U.S. Army Pacific BWC 2020 [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior NCO, Soldier ruck it out during U.S. Army Pacific BWC 2020

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Spc. H W. Londagin, intel analyst assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, competes in the 12-mile ruck march portion of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Aug. 25. Londagin won the title of best Soldier and is vying for an opportunity to compete in the U.S. Army Best Warrior competition if he wins.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 04:42
    Photo ID: 6327073
    VIRIN: 200825-A-PI656-006
    Resolution: 4138x3016
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior NCO, Soldier ruck it out during U.S. Army Pacific BWC 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Best Warrior Competition
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    PACOM
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Warrior Ethos
    BWC
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    Fight Tonight
    Sagami General Depot
    Indo-Pacific Command
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Best Warrior Competition 2020
    Sgt. Zachariah Storm
    Spc. H W. Londagin
    USARJ BWC

