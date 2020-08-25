U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior NCO, Soldier ruck it out during U.S. Army Pacific BWC 2020

Spc. H W. Londagin, intel analyst assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, competes in the 12-mile ruck march portion of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Aug. 25. Londagin won the title of best Soldier and is vying for an opportunity to compete in the U.S. Army Best Warrior competition if he wins.

