Sgt. Zachariah Storm, combat medic assigned to U.S. Army Japan, competes in the 12-mile ruck march portion of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Aug. 25. Storm won the title of best noncommissioned officer and is vying for an opportunity to compete in the U.S. Army Best Warrior competition if he wins.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 04:42
|Photo ID:
|6327071
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-PI656-003
|Resolution:
|5040x3264
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior NCO, Soldier ruck it out during U.S. Army Pacific BWC 2020 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT