SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 25, 2020) Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo first responders provide triage at the scene of a simulated mass casualty during an active shooter drill as part of Citadel Pacific 2020 onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 25, 2020. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 02:15 Photo ID: 6327014 VIRIN: 200825-N-SD711-0192 Resolution: 6788x4912 Size: 652.39 KB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020 Day 2 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.