CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020 Day 2

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 25, 2020) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Joshua Arnold, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, assesses simulated casualties during an active shooter drill as part of Citadel Pacific 2020 onboard CFAS Aug. 25, 2020. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

Date Taken: 08.25.2020 Location: JP