CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020 Day 2

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 25, 2020) Master-at-Arms Seaman Joseph Tello and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Merle Garza, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, hold a neutralized opposing force member at gunpoint during an active shooter drill as part of Citadel Pacific 2020 onboard CFAS Aug. 25, 2020. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

