CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020 Day 2

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 25, 2020) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Travis Darling, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, simulates firing a weapon as an opposing force member in an active shooter drill during CFAS Aug. 25, 2020. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

