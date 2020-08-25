Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020 Day 2 [Image 4 of 10]

    CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020 Day 2

    JAPAN

    08.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 25, 2020) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Travis Darling, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, simulates firing a weapon as an opposing force member in an active shooter drill during CFAS Aug. 25, 2020. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

