SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 25, 2020) Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo harbor security moves to intercept an inbound opposing force vessel during a small boat probe drill as part of Citadel Pacific 2020 onboard CFAS Aug. 25, 2020. Citadel Pacific is an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to Navy installations and units. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2020 Date Posted: 08.25.2020 02:15 Photo ID: 6327007 VIRIN: 200825-N-SD711-0082 Resolution: 6761x3803 Size: 627.43 KB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Citadel Pacific 2020 Day 2 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.