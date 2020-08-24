Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 30th Signal Battalion Soldier Competes in EST Range [Image 3 of 3]

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 30th Signal Battalion Soldier Competes in EST Range

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Lower 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Nelson J. Feliz, 30th Signal Battalion, takes aim while qualifying on his M4 weapon system at the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) for the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Aug. 24, 2020, Fort Shafter, HI. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Lower, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 00:27
    Photo ID: 6326970
    VIRIN: 200824-A-RM398-171
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
