USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii, 311th Signal Brigade NCO Competes in EST Range

Staff Sgt. Michael J. Johnson, 311th Signal Brigade, takes aim while zeroing his M4 weapon system at the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) for the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) Best Warrior Competition (BWC), Aug. 24, 2020, Fort Shafter, HI. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Lower, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade)

