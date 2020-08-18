Seabees Support Diego Garcia Tennant Commands

200818-N-HI746-1004 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 18, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Kenneth Moseley, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Diego Garcia, cuts rebar for a tension fabric structure project to support the storage of U.S. Air Force equipment. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Jacob Gillam/Released)

