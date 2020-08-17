Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Support Diego Garcia Tennant Commands [Image 1 of 3]

    Seabees Support Diego Garcia Tennant Commands

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.17.2020

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200817-N-HI746-1001 DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 17, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Jacob Gillam, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Diego Garcia, cuts plywood using a table saw to make concrete formwork for a tension fabric structure project to support the storage of U.S. Air Force equipment. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility.  (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Jordan Altiery/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 21:28
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Seabees
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Diego Garcia

