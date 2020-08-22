Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Begins Recruit Restriction of Movement at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 7]

    Recruit Training Command Begins Recruit Restriction of Movement at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Recruiting Command

    FORT MCCOY, Wis. (Aug. 22, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Alejandro Calzada assigned to Commander, Naval Recruiting Command in Millington, Tenn., conducts CPR training prior to new recruit arrivals on board Fort McCoy, a U.S. Army training center in western Wisconsin. Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, Il., is working with the Army at Fort McCoy to establish a restriction of movement (ROM) site for Navy recruits prior to entering bootcamp. Additional personnel support from Great Lakes, Ill., Millington, Tenn., and Washington, D.C., have been deployed to assist RTC in conducting the initial 14-day ROM to help reduce the risk of bringing the coronavirus to RTC should any individual be infected. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer).

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 21:22
    Photo ID: 6326767
    VIRIN: 200822-N-PW480-0013
    Resolution: 7701x5326
    Size: 17.25 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Begins Recruit Restriction of Movement at Fort McCoy [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    CPR
    Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command
    ROM
    Navy
    Sailor
    Training
    Fort McCoy
    Coronavirus
    Covid-19
    Restriction of Movement

