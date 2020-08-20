Recruit Training Command Begins Recruit Restriction of Movement at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (Aug. 20, 2020) Sailors from multiple commands prepare barracks prior to new recruit arrivals on board Fort McCoy, a U.S. Army training center in western Wisconsin. Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, Il., is working with the Army at Fort McCoy to establish a restriction of movement (ROM) site for Navy recruits prior to entering bootcamp. Additional personnel support from Great Lakes, Ill., Millington, Tenn., and Washington, D.C., have been deployed to assist RTC in conducting the initial 14-day ROM to help reduce the risk of bringing the coronavirus to RTC should any individual be infected. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer).

