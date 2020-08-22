Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS New Orleans Flight Operations

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelby Sanders 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 22 2020) – Maj. Robert Johnson, from Boston, pilots an AH-1Z Viper helicopter from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 07:58
    Photo ID: 6325477
    VIRIN: 200822-N-KL617-1178
    Resolution: 2178x3267
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

