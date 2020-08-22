Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range [Image 13 of 13]

    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership visited 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron members at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22, 2020. The visit showcased multiple missions the 378th ESFS has to protect and defend our military members to include the military working dog section and combat arms training and maintenance. In coordiantion with the Royal Saudi Air Force, the firing range was built and security forces mmbers can continue to hone their skills while at Prince Sultan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 06:57
    Photo ID: 6325454
    VIRIN: 200822-F-LS872-1734
    Resolution: 4495x3211
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range
    378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    m9
    firing range
    CENTCOM
    demonstrations
    dog handler
    military working dogs
    USCENTCOM
    working dog
    MWD
    CATM
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    canine
    security forces
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    combat arms
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Cary Smith
    Staff Sgt. Cary Smith
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th AEW
    378th ESFS
    378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT