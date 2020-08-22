378 AEW leadership visit security forces down range

The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership visited 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron members at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22, 2020. The visit showcased multiple missions the 378th ESFS has to protect and defend our military members to include the military working dog section and combat arms training and maintenance. In coordiantion with the Royal Saudi Air Force, the firing range was built and security forces mmbers can continue to hone their skills while at Prince Sultan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

