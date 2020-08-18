Room Clear!

A U.S. Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, kicks open a door to breach a room during military operations in urban terrain training on Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, August 18, 2020. SPMAGTF-CR-AF 20.2 is deployed to conduct crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa and promote regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zane Ortega/Released)

