    Room Clear! [Image 5 of 5]

    Room Clear!

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Zane Ortega 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, kicks open a door to breach a room during military operations in urban terrain training on Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, August 18, 2020. SPMAGTF-CR-AF 20.2 is deployed to conduct crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa and promote regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zane Ortega/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 04:03
    Photo ID: 6325432
    VIRIN: 200819-M-CV834-1033
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Room Clear! [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Zane Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

