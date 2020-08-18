U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, clear a room during military operations in urban terrain training on Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, August 18, 2020. SPMAGTF-CR-AF 20.2 is deployed to conduct crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa and promote regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zane Ortega/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 04:05
|Photo ID:
|6325429
|VIRIN:
|200818-M-CV834-1079
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Room Clear! [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Zane Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
