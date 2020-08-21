The Task Force Illini force protection team conducts an after action review after a force protection exercise at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine Aug. 21. (Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid, JMTG-U Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 03:57
|Photo ID:
|6325427
|VIRIN:
|200821-Z-PT335-0039
|Resolution:
|3417x2441
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT