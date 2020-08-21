Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill [Image 2 of 2]

    Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    The Task Force Illini force protection team conducts an after action review after a force protection exercise at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine Aug. 21. (Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid, JMTG-U Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 03:57
    Photo ID: 6325427
    VIRIN: 200821-Z-PT335-0039
    Resolution: 3417x2441
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: LVIV, UA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill
    Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT