    Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill [Image 1 of 2]

    Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Spc. Cody Mull, of Mapleton, Illinois, holds his position during a force protection exercise at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine Aug. 21. (Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid, JMTG-U Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 03:57
    Location: LVIV, UA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill
    Task Force Illini conducts active shooter drill

