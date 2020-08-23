Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Man the Rails

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Carter 

    USS Carl Vinson

    200823-N-RB149-1124 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Tiffany Noble, left, a native of Baltimore, and Chief Personnel Specialist Jenna Torres, a native of Everett, Mass., assigned to Nimitz class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), wait to man the rails on the flight deck of the ship. Vinson departs Naval Base Kitsap – Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking plan incremental availability (DPIA). During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas R. Carter/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 01:59
    Photo ID: 6325370
    VIRIN: 200823-N-RB149-1124
    Resolution: 4777x3021
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Hometown: EVERETT, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Man the Rails, by PO3 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

