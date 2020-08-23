USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Man the Rails

200823-N-RB149-1082 BREMERTON, Wash. (Aug. 23, 2020) Sailors assigned to Nimitz class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) wait to man the rails on the flight deck of the ship. Vinson departs Naval Base Kitsap – Bremerton after completing a 17-month regularly scheduled docking plan incremental availability (DPIA). During the DPIA, the ship underwent a complete restoration and a system retrofit to accommodate the F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas R. Carter/Released)

