Back to School at Yokota

A West Side Elementary school student follows proper COVID-19 measures during their first day of school, August 24, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. These COVID-19 measures encourage students to stay six feet apart. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP