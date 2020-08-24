A West Side Elementary school student follows proper COVID-19 measures during their first day of school, August 24, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. These COVID-19 measures encourage students to stay six feet apart. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 23:26
|Photo ID:
|6325294
|VIRIN:
|200824-F-KG439-1005
|Resolution:
|6490x4636
|Size:
|18.51 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Back to School at Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT