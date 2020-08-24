West Side Elementary staff mark the school gym every six feet to allow students to practice social distancing, August 24, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. These measures allow the students to play while practicing proper COVID-19 measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 23:28
|Photo ID:
|6325293
|VIRIN:
|200824-F-KG439-1006
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|16.53 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Back to School at Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT