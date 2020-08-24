Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to School at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    West Side Elementary staff mark the school gym every six feet to allow students to practice social distancing, August 24, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. These measures allow the students to play while practicing proper COVID-19 measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Back to School at Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

