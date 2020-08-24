West Side Elementary Staff separate the cafeteria tables with plastic screens to allow students to practice social distancing, August 24, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. These measures were put in place to protect students from the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)
This work, Back to School at Yokota [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS
