U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, watch illuminating rounds during a simulated close air support and assault support training event at W-174, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2020. 5th ANGLICO coordinated CAS and ASPT that incorporated long range ground based sensors and live mortar fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 23:36
|Photo ID:
|6325263
|VIRIN:
|200819-M-MA011-1094
|Resolution:
|4535x3023
|Size:
|691.56 KB
|Location:
|W-174, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company coordinates close air support and assault support during training [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT