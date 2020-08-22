Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Medical Group's new commander assumes command [Image 5 of 6]

    104th Medical Group's new commander assumes command

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Mark 'Panama' Prete assumes command of the 104th Medical Group Aug. 22, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:07
    Photo ID: 6325214
    VIRIN: 200822-Z-IE380-1047
    Resolution: 2772x3465
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Medical Group's new commander assumes command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    medical group
    Assumption of Command
    Change of Command
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    MDG
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th FW
    104 MDG

