Lt. Col. Mark 'Panama' Prete assumes command of the 104th Medical Group Aug. 22, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 21:07
|Photo ID:
|6325212
|VIRIN:
|200822-Z-IE380-1050
|Resolution:
|2304x2880
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
This work, 104th Medical Group's new commander assumes command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS
