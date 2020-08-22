104th Medical Group's new commander assumes command

Col. Tom 'Sling' Bladen, 104th Fighter Wing commander, speaks about the importance of leadership before an assumption of command ceremony where Lt. Col. Mark 'Panama' Prete's assumed command of the 104th Medical Group Aug. 22, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Bladen presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

