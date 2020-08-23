Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RIMPAC 202 Fact Files

    RIMPAC 202 Fact Files

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalie Byers 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200823-N-ZZ513-1001 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2020) A photo illustration emphasizing the themes of Rim of the Pacific 2020 (RIMPAC) exercise capable, adaptive, partners. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalie M. Byers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 20:45
    Photo ID: 6325200
    VIRIN: 200823-N-ZZ513-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1331
    Size: 958.88 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 202 Fact Files, by PO2 Natalie Byers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USN
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    RIMPAC
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    C3F
    PACFLT
    INDO-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT