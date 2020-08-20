Vito, a Belgian Malinois Patrol Explosive Detector Dog assigned to the 901st Military Police Detachment, shakes hands at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 21, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 20:18
|Photo ID:
|6325183
|VIRIN:
|200824-A-IT218-0009
|Resolution:
|4956x3496
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military Working Dogs of the 901st Military Police Detachment [Image 12 of 12], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT