    Military Working Dogs of the 901st Military Police Detachment [Image 9 of 12]

    Military Working Dogs of the 901st Military Police Detachment

    JAPAN

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Vito, a Belgian Malinois Patrol Explosive Detector Dog assigned to the 901st Military Police Detachment, shakes hands at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 21, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 20:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs of the 901st Military Police Detachment [Image 12 of 12], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    Military Working Dogs
    German shepherd
    Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    901st Military Police Detachment
    target_news_asiapacific

