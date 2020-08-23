Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing evacuates aircraft, continues Tropical Storm Marco, Laura missions [Image 2 of 4]

    Wing evacuates aircraft, continues Tropical Storm Marco, Laura missions

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    The Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, relocated its aircraft today as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura make their way to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The 815th Airlift Squadron relocated their aircraft to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, and the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron will continue flying missions into both storms from Atlantic Aviation Charleston International Airport, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)

