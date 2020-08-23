Wing evacuates aircraft, continues Tropical Storm Marco, Laura missions

The Air Force Reserve's 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, relocated its aircraft today as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura make their way to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron will continue flying missions into both storms from Atlantic Aviation Charleston International Airport, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)
403rd Wing evacuates aircraft, continues to fly Hurricane Marco, Tropical Storm Laura
