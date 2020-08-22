First Massachusetts Air National Guard mental health technician strives to help Airmen

Staff Sgt. Victoria von den Benken, 104th Medical Group behavioral health technician, is the first Airman to cross train into the new mental health Air Force Specialty Code. Previously, the mental health AFSC was only available to Active Duty Airmen, but when it became available in the Air National Guard, von den Benken decided to cross train to be there for Airmen who need support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sara Kolinski)

