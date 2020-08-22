Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Major Jarvis Promotion [Image 4 of 4]

    Sgt. Major Jarvis Promotion

    SOLADO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Andrew Smith 

    Texas Military Department

    Sgt. Major Leslie Jarvis-DeSouza speaks to attendees at her promotion ceremony i Solado, Texas. (Army National Guard photo by Andrew R. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Texas
    Army
    TMD

