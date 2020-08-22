Sgt. Major Jarvis Promotion

Gen. Gregory Chaney (right) pins an Army Achievement medal on Sgt. Major Leslie Jarvis-DeSouza. (Army National Guard photo by Andrew R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 11:05
|Location:
|SOLADO, TX, US
