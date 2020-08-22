Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bradley Air National Guard Base distributes new uniforms

    Bradley Air National Guard Base distributes new uniforms

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chanhda Ly 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Staff Sgt. Alexander Hernandez, material handler from the 103rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, supplies a box of operational camouflage pattern uniforms to an Airman, at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut Aug. 22, 2020. The 103rd LRS prepared boxes filled with 2 sets of OCPs, to be distributed to Airmen. The transition from the air battle uniform to the OCP is expected to be completed by 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chanhda Ly)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 10:32
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Connecticut
    ANG
    103rd
    Flying Yankees
    ConnecticutsHomeTeam

