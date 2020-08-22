Staff Sgt. Alexander Hernandez, material handler from the 103rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, supplies a box of operational camouflage pattern uniforms to an Airman, at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut Aug. 22, 2020. The 103rd LRS prepared boxes filled with 2 sets of OCPs, to be distributed to Airmen. The transition from the air battle uniform to the OCP is expected to be completed by 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Chanhda Ly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 10:32 Photo ID: 6324930 VIRIN: 200823-Z-YF348-004 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.24 MB Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bradley Air National Guard Base distributes new uniforms [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Chanhda Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.