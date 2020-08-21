USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conducts RHIB Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 21, 2020) A rigid-hull inflatable boat, right, transits the Philippine Sea from the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
|08.21.2020
|08.23.2020 04:52
|6324905
|200821-N-CL550-1748
|5065x3192
|833.95 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|3
|1
|0
