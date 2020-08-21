Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18) Conducts RHIB Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 21, 2020) A rigid-hull inflatable boat, right, transits the Philippine Sea from the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18). New Orleans, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 04:52
    VIRIN: 200821-N-CL550-1748
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    security
    stability
    RHIB
    underway
    capability
    San Antonio-class
    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)
    readiness
    training
    lethality
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

