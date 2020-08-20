Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Prepare to Fire [Image 2 of 7]

    Prepare to Fire

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion 4th Infantry Regiment and Romanian soldiers return fire during Saber Junction 20 on Aug. 20,2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 02:41
    Photo ID: 6324842
    VIRIN: 200820-A-ZA034-1011
    Resolution: 6215x4104
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepare to Fire [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Okay I'm Reloaded
    Prepare to Fire
    Taking Aim
    Through the Wire
    Plan of Attack
    Securing the Point
    Plans Coming Together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    TrainToWin
    Audrequez Evans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT