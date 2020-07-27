USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate In General Quarters Drill

Firefighting gear is staged on the deck as Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conduct damage control drill in the ship’s hangar bay. Carl Vinson is currently undergoing regularly scheduled maintenance pierside in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron T. Smith/Released)

Date Taken: 07.27.2020
Location: BREMERTON, WA, US