Firefighting gear is staged on the deck as Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conduct damage control drill in the ship’s hangar bay. Carl Vinson is currently undergoing regularly scheduled maintenance pierside in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron T. Smith/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 00:56
|Photo ID:
|6324777
|VIRIN:
|200727-N-SS900-1018
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|23.51 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate In General Quarters Drill, by SN Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
