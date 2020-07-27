Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate In General Quarters Drill

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate In General Quarters Drill

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson

    Firefighting gear is staged on the deck as Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conduct damage control drill in the ship’s hangar bay. Carl Vinson is currently undergoing regularly scheduled maintenance pierside in Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron T. Smith/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    VIRIN: 200727-N-SS900-1018
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    General Quarters
    Carl Vinson
    CVN 70
    Fire Fighting

