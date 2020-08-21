200820-N-NO842-7002 PACIFIC OCEAN (AUG. 20, 2020) Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui (A09) Marine engineers remove one of the Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boats engines for maintenance during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal New Zealand Navy photo by Royal New Zealand Sub Lt. Mathew McNabb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 21:01 Photo ID: 6324689 VIRIN: 200820-N-NO842-7002 Resolution: 2448x3264 Size: 3.43 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RIMPAC 2020 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.