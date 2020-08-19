Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RIMPAC 2020 [Image 2 of 5]

    RIMPAC 2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200819-N-NO842-7004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2020) Royal New Zealand Navy Ordinary Seamanship Combat Specialist Thomas Wynn-Jones conducts final checks on a .50-calibre gun aboard Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui (A09) prior to a surface firing event during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal New Zealand Navy photo by Sub Lt. Mathew McNabb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 21:04
    Photo ID: 6324686
    VIRIN: 200819-N-NO842-7004
    Resolution: 2976x1984
    Size: 990.34 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIMPAC 2020 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RIMPAC 2020
    RIMPAC 2020
    RIMPAC 2020
    RIMPAC 2020
    RIMPAC 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USN
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    RIMPAC
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    C3F
    PACFLT
    INDO-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT