200819-N-NO842-7004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 19, 2020) Royal New Zealand Navy Ordinary Seamanship Combat Specialist Thomas Wynn-Jones conducts final checks on a .50-calibre gun aboard Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui (A09) prior to a surface firing event during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal New Zealand Navy photo by Sub Lt. Mathew McNabb)

