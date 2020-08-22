RIMPAC 2020 Fact Files

200822-N-ZZ513-1003 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 22, 2020) An infographic highlighting the Republic of Korea Navy ship ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong (DDG 993) participating in Rim of the Pacific 2020 (RIMPAC) exercise. Ten nations, 22 ships, one submarine, and more than 5,300 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalie M. Byers)

