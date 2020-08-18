KFOR dedicates new basketball court shared between two Plementina/Plemetin primary schools, “Pandeli Sotir” and “Sveti Sava” Aug.18, 2020 in the municipality of Obiliq/Obili. The opening ceremony was attended by the two principals,the deputy mayor, local authorities and Swedish, U.S. and Swiss Soldiers of KFOR. The court was refurbished thanks to a civil-military cooperation project funded by NATO and finalized by KFOR Regional Command East. Backboards, nets and basketballs were also donated by KFOR.



The school principals thanked Col. Noel Hoback, deputy commander for Regional Command East, of the Oregon Army National Guard and KFOR headquarters for the support given by KFOR to the education of children belonging to all communities living in the area. KFOR is committed to a safe and secure environment for all citizens in Kosovo and to support the security, education and health Institutions in Kosovo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 10:18 Photo ID: 6324609 VIRIN: 160525-Z-DH023-1078 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.39 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.