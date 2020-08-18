Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground [Image 2 of 10]

    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground

    KOSOVO

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    KFOR dedicates new basketball court shared between two Plementina/Plemetin primary schools, “Pandeli Sotir” and “Sveti Sava” Aug.18, 2020 in the municipality of Obiliq/Obili. The opening ceremony was attended by the two principals,the deputy mayor, local authorities and Swedish, U.S. and Swiss Soldiers of KFOR. The court was refurbished thanks to a civil-military cooperation project funded by NATO and finalized by KFOR Regional Command East. Backboards, nets and basketballs were also donated by KFOR.

    The school principals thanked Col. Noel Hoback, deputy commander for Regional Command East, of the Oregon Army National Guard and KFOR headquarters for the support given by KFOR to the education of children belonging to all communities living in the area. KFOR is committed to a safe and secure environment for all citizens in Kosovo and to support the security, education and health Institutions in Kosovo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 10:17
    Photo ID: 6324601
    VIRIN: 160525-Z-DH023-1050
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.07 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground
    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground
    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground
    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground
    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground
    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground
    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground
    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground
    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground
    KFOR dedicates basketball court to primary school playground

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    41IBCT
    TXARNG
    RCE
    USAEUR
    100th MPAD
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    USArmyEurope
    NATOKFOR
    WeAreNato
    EnduringStability
    KFOR27
    KFORCE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT