Capt. Steven Wiseman, an Army Reserve critical care nurse from Crozet, Va., is mobilized with an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force as part of the Department of Defense support to COVID-19. The task force is supporting Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of America COVID-19 response.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.22.2020 09:48 Photo ID: 6324599 VIRIN: 200822-A-A1907-841 Resolution: 688x949 Size: 124.76 KB Location: US Hometown: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US Hometown: CROZET, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Soldier from Virginia supports federal response to COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.