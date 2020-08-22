Army Reserve Soldier from Virginia supports federal response to COVID-19

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Capt. Steven Wiseman, an Army Reserve critical care nurse from Crozet, Va., is mobilized with an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force as part of the Department of Defense support to COVID-19. The task force is supporting Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of America COVID-19 response.

