Army Reserve Soldier from Virginia supports federal response to COVID-19

Capt. Steven Wiseman, an Army Reserve critical care nurse from Crozet, Va., is mobilized with an Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force as part of the Department of Defense support to COVID-19. The task force is supporting Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen, Texas. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of America COVID-19 response.
