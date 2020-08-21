USS Mustin Transits South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 20, 2020) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Grant Fitzgerald, from Auburn, Wash., mans the helm on the bridge as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

