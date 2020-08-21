USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 20, 2020) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Raquel Castellanos, from Goodyear , Ari., prepares to ammunition for the Phalanx Close-in Weapon System from a local control station as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
