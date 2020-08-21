Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 20, 2020) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Raquel Castellanos, from Goodyear , Ari., prepares to ammunition for the Phalanx Close-in Weapon System from a local control station as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 20:23
    Photo ID: 6324116
    VIRIN: 200821-N-AJ005-1097
    Resolution: 3729x2664
    Size: 620.38 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

