Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Mustin Transits South China Sea [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Mustin Transits South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 20, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations in the South China Sea. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 20:23
    Photo ID: 6324114
    VIRIN: 200821-N-AJ005-1010
    Resolution: 4618x3299
    Size: 676.32 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Transits South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mustin Transits South China Sea
    USS Mustin Transits South China Sea
    USS Mustin Transits South China Sea
    USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise
    USS Mustin Transits South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Mustin
    DDG 89
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    indo-pacific
    Surface Warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT