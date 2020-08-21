SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 20, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts routine operations in the South China Sea. Mustin is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 20:23
|Photo ID:
|6324114
|VIRIN:
|200821-N-AJ005-1010
|Resolution:
|4618x3299
|Size:
|676.32 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Mustin Transits South China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS
